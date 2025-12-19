Security Guards Smash Mercedes Windscreen, Windows With Sticks After Fight With Couple In Gurugram - VIDEO

A late-night altercation between a couple travelling in a Mercedes car and security guards escalated into violence at Cyber Park in Gurugram’s Sector 31, creating chaos and drawing police intervention. The incident, which took place late on Wednesday night, involved heated arguments, physical assault, and vandalism, and has since sparked widespread attention after a video went viral on social media.

According to the police, the Mercedes was occupied by a young man and a woman who attempted to enter the Cyber Park premises through the exit gate. Security guard Ankit objected to the move, citing parking rules that prohibit entry from the wrong side. This led to a verbal spat, which quickly turned aggressive. The young man, later identified as Chaman Dagar, a resident of Islamapur village, allegedly assaulted the guard.

As tensions rose, other security personnel rushed to the spot, and a scuffle broke out between the two sides. Lathis were reportedly used during the clash, leaving both Chaman and guard Ankit injured. Upon receiving information, a police team from the Jharsa outpost reached the scene and took both parties to the police station. The injured were later sent for medical examination.

However, the situation worsened when police took Chaman and Ankit to the hospital. In a fit of anger, some security guards allegedly vandalised the Mercedes, smashing its windows with sticks. A video showing guards damaging the luxury car has since gone viral, further intensifying the controversy. Disturbances reportedly continued at the Cyber Park till late at night.

Investigating officer Beermati said complaints are being recorded from both sides and a detailed probe is underway. CCTV footage and viral videos are being examined, and appropriate action will be taken against all those found involved in the assault and vandalism, police said.