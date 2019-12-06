Unnao case: Five-member SIT formed to probe the incident, girl on ventilator, family alleges threat

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government on Friday constituted a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Unnao incident, where a gangrape survivor was set ablaze by five persons, including two rape accused, while she was on her way to court on Thursday.

The SIT would be led by Unnao ASP Vinod Pandey. No time-frame has been given to the SIT to submit its report though.

The survivor who suffered 90 percent burns was airlifted to Delhi Friday evening and is currently being treated at Safdarjung Hospital. She is on ventilator and her condition is said to be critical.

After being set on fire, she had run for about one km to seek help which worsened her condition.

Meanwhile, her uncle has alleged that the family has received threats from the accused aides.

Inspector General of Police, Law and Order Pravin Kumar told media, “We have provided security to the family. However, the allegation of threat is untrue.”

The five accused-Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam and Shubham Trivedi- have been arrested for the alleged assault on her life.

Shivam and Shubham Trivedi are accused in the gangrape case which occurred in December 2018 but the case was registered in March after much struggle of the victim. One of them was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The survivor’s sister has demanded that the accused must be punished the same way as the accused in Hyderabad. She told media, “Me and my brother wanted to go with her for court hearing in the gangrape case but then we couldn’t go due to some compulsions. She decided to proceed alone to catch a train to Rai Bareli early morning. The man, who had seen her burning, rushed to our home to inform us about the incident and that cops had taken her to hospital. We rushed to the community health centre but were treated rudely by the police.”

She further said, “Our parents are farmers, brother a labourer and three elder sisters are married. This sister and me are educated. She wanted to become a police officer. But the gangrape case crushed her dreams. She was raped on gunpoint by Shubham and Shivam Trivedi last December. We ran from one police station to other but the case wasn’t registered citing jurisdiction issue. Then we approached a lawyer, he helped us to file the case in the court in March.”

She said that Shumbham was the son of Grampradhan and hence he wasn’t arrested and continued to threaten the family. “Even I was chased by men in a vehicle once. We wanted to do a job but due to infamy spread by these people, we didn’t get one. Parents were worried who will marry us,” she said with tears rolling from her eyes.