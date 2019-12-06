Unnao rape survivior's condition critical, minimal chance of survival: Safdarjung doctor

New Delhi: The condition of the rape survivor from Unnao, who was airlifted from Lucknow to the national capital on Thursday and put on a ventilator is critical and there are minimal chances of her survival, doctors attending to her at Safdarjung Hospital said.

"The Unnao rape victim is in very serious condition. There are minimal chances of survival. Now, we have put her on a ventilator," Sunil Gupta, Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital said.

"She has suffered 90 per cent of burn injuries. We are putting all our efforts to improve her condition," he added.