Karnataka: Man Applying Tilak Denied Lunch At Muslim Wedding, Asked To Leave In Nelamangala; BJP Slams CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: A lunch was not served to a man at a Muslim wedding as he had applied a tilak on his forehead in Karnataka's North Bengaluru district on October 26. The man, identified as Raju, a barber by profession, was asked to leave the function, reported Public TV.

The incident took place in Nelamangala town of Bengaluru North district. Raju was reportedly invited by the bride's family. After attending the ceremony, when Raju sat down to eat, some people walked up to the man nd asked him to leave after spotting a tilak on his forehead.

The groom's father insulted Raju by saying that they would not serve food to Hindus, reported the media house. The incident was recorded on camera, and soon the video surfaced online.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also shared the video of the incident on its X handle. Slamming the ruling Siddaramaiah government in the state, the BJP said, "So-called secularists who preach tolerance to Hindus, watch this video once. In Nelamangala, Muslims invited Hindus to a wedding, and when they sat down to eat, they humiliated them by saying, “We do not serve food to those who have applied tilak.” Mr. CM @siddaramaiah , is this your so-called garden of universal harmony..??"

According to reports, there was one more person along with Raju who was asked to leave as he was also applying a tilak.

In July this year, ahead of the annual Kanwar Yatra, a Muslim man was allegedly assaulted for working at a roadside dhaba under a Hindu name. The incident took place on June 28 at Pandit Ji Vaishno Dhaba along National Highway 58 in Muzaffarnagar. The man, identified as Tajammul, said he worked under the name “Gopal” at the dhaba after being instructed by the owner to assume a Hindu identity for safety reasons.