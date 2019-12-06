From crime to encounter: A timeline of Hyderabad vet rape-murder case

But, on December 6, the four men were killed in a police encounter at the same spot where the crime was committed. The Cyderabad Police said that the accused snatched weapon and fired on police and hence, in self-defence, the police fired back, in which the accused were killed.

Here's a timeline of the case

November 27:

The 27-year-old veterinarian went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza near Hyderabad. The four accused allegedly saw the woman parking her vehicle near a toll plaza, that is when the accused allegedly raped and killed her. After which the accused allegedly took the woman's body to an under-construction bridge a few kilometres away and set it on fire.

The investigations have revealed that the victim had parked her two-wheeler at the toll gate around 6.15 pm and hired a cab to Gachibowli. She returned around 9 pm to find that her bike had a flat tyre. At 9.22 pm, she called her sister to say she was scared and asked her to keep speaking to her.

November 28:

The police found a charred body near Shadnagar and later it was identified that the body was of the missing Hyderabad veterinarian.

November 29:

Police arrested four accused, by Cyberabad Police in connection with the case. The accused had been identified as Mohammed Arif, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, both lorry drivers and Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen, both lorry cleaners. The accused were charged under IPC sections 302 (murder), 375 (rape) and 362 (abduction).

November 30:

The accused were later sent in 14-day judicial custody, and lodge them in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Prison. They were later shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail. A large number of people stage a protest outside Hyderabad’s Shadnagar police station. Later, three police officials were suspended for negligence in duty.