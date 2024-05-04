‘She Misbehaved’: Delhi Police Says ‘Vada Pav Girl Not Arrested’ After Video Of Her Being Forcefully Pulled Into Van Goes Viral

X

The Delhi police on Friday responded to a viral video showing the famous ‘Vada Pav Girl’ being taken away by police officials in Outer Delhi, saying that the seller was not arrested and only detained. It further informed that no case has been registered against the stall owner Chandrika Dixit.

Known as the "Vada Pav Girl," Dixit has been operating a food stall in the Mongolpuri area for several months. On Friday, a video went viral on social media showing her being taken away by the police after a high-voltage drama on the street. The video showed people arguing with policemen, including woman cops, as they tried to detain Dixit.

Speaking on the matter, police stated that her stall was operating without permission from the municipal body and drew a significant number of customers and online content creators. The resulting crowd at her stall reportedly caused traffic disturbances in the area.

Following complaints from residents about traffic congestion, the police intervened. After reaching the scene, Dixit allegedly behaved inappropriately with the officials, after which they seized her stall and took her to the police station. DCP Outer Delhi confirmed that no case has been filed and Dixit was not arrested.

The famous ‘Vada Pav Girl’, a street food vendor running a Vada Pav stall in Delhi, has gained over 300,000 followers on Instagram. She received widespread attention after a video surfaced showing her in tears during a phone call with a representative of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), alleging threats to remove her stall.

Sobbing entrepreneur living in economy where selling vada pav qualifies as full-time gig.

Chandrika Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl, hustling & crying on phone, begging for help, silently screams about 'thriving future economy', not for unity, but for those in style who need stable jobs! https://t.co/Nc3okVsjrA — Sukumar Satyen (હિન્દુસ્તાનનો પરિવાર) (@sukumarsatyen) March 19, 2024

Originally from Indore, Dixit ventured into the Vada Pav business after four years at Haldirams. Supported by her husband, Dixit turned her stall into a successful venture.