Delhi's Famous Vada Pav Girl Arrested? Dramatic Visuals Show Cops Forcefully Pulling Her And Taking Into Van

A video currently going viral on X allegedly shows Delhi’s famous Vada Pav Girl being taken away by the police after a high-voltage drama on the street on Friday.

The video shows people arguing with policemen, including woman cops, as they try to arrest Chandrika Gera Dixit. The presence of media on the spot can also be seen, as the video shows large cameras and a few TV reporters. At the end of the video, people can still be seen arguing with the cops who seem to try to put the Vada Pav girl into the police jeep.

It could not be immediately confirmed whether she was arrested or not while being forcefully taken away by Delhi Police personnel. This copy will be updated as and when we get official details.

Posting the video, an X user said, "See, every day, there is a ruckus, sometimes with the police personnel, sometimes with the MCD personnel, sometimes with the public, videos of ruckus go viral again and again, but why does the police and the administration not take any action on these ruckus, why are the illegal encroachments not removed from the roads 👉 Once again there was a dispute with the famous Vada Pav girl who had set up a cart on the road in Delhi, video goes viral."

Another user @TheDeshBhakt said, “BREAKING - Aree while you are doing #AmethiRaebareli & #Election2024 - the real news happening somewhere else!! It seems that police have picked up that #VadaPav girl! Another condition fulfilled for entry into #BigBoss!?”

Chandrika Gera Dixit gained fame through viral videos showcasing her entrepreneurial journey. However, along with her popularity, she faced challenges. Recently, a video of her went viral on the internet where she and her mother were seen engaged in an ugly fight with a mob on a road in broad daylight. In the video that went viral on the internet, Dixit could be seen engaged in a verbal spat with a crowd, with many people from the crowd seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. Her mother, seated on an electric scooter, could be seen supporting her in the quarrel, yelling at those who were seen recording the fight.

Earlier this month, a video capturing her reprimanding customers for breaking the queue had sparked discussion. In the clip, she urged customers to adhere to two lines, discouraging the formation of a disruptive third line. She even threatened to refuse service to those who didn't follow the queue. Dixit was visibly overwhelmed by the crowd, with customers eagerly vying for her famous Vada Pavs.

Originally from Indore, Dixit ventured into the Vada Pav business after four years at Haldirams. Seeking better opportunities, she moved to Delhi, where she then operated her stall near Keshav Mahavidyalaya in Pitampura. Supported by her husband, Dixit turned her stall into a successful venture. Her rapid rise to fame was evident from her large social media following, boasting over two lakh followers on Instagram and one lakh subscribers on YouTube.