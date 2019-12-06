Hyderabad encounter: Citizens hail police for encounter, raise slogans and shower flowers

A section of people reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice" and said this would act as a deterrent for people from committing such crimes. Some women were seen distributing sweets to police personnel. Members of the public celebrated the killing of the four accused by bursting fire crackers in other parts of the city.

Even neigbours of the woman veterinarian, were seen celebrating and offering sweets to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter.