Hyderabad encounter: Citizens hail police for encounter, raise slogans and shower flowers

A large number of people gathered at the site where the police say the four accused were killed in an encounter raised slogans in support of law enforcement authorities and showered them in flowers.
A section of people reached the "encounter" site and congratulated the police and raised slogans in favour of them like 'Telangana police zindabad' and "We got justice" and said this would act as a deterrent for people from committing such crimes. Some women were seen distributing sweets to police personnel. Members of the public celebrated the killing of the four accused by bursting fire crackers in other parts of the city.
Even neigbours of the woman veterinarian, were seen celebrating and offering sweets to Police personnel after the four accused were killed in an encounter.
All four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Hyderabad near here last month were killed in an exchange of fire with police on Friday morning.
The four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 for allegedly raping and killing the woman by smothering her and later burning her body. They were in remanded to 7 days' judicial custody. The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators.
The gang rape-and-murder triggered a nation-wide outrage with the public and lawmakers demanding speedy punishment to the perpetrators. The state government had ordered setting up of a special court (fast track) to expedite the trial.
(Inputs from Agencies)
