HP Shocker: Teacher Accused Of Forcibly Showing Pornographic Video To Class 9 Girl, Complaint Lodged

Representative Image

A government school teacher in Himachal Pradesh has been accused of forcibly showing a pornographic video to a Class 9 girl. A police complain has been lodged against the accused teacher. The teacher is also accused of indulging in shameful acts with her.

The accused teacher reportedly works as a drawing teacher at the Government High School, which is located in Junga. This school is located about 20 kms away from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The complaint was lodged by the girl's mother at the Dhalli police station on Friday, i.e., May 3, 2024, reported news agency PTI.

In the complaint, the girl's mother claimed that her daughter was asked to stay back at the school after the extra classes by the accused. This incident reportedly took place on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The complaint report further claimed that the girl was forcibly shown a pornographic video of a naked girl by the accused on his phone. The accused also allegedly inappropriately touched the girl.

According to police, a case has been filed against the accused teacher for sexual harassment, assault, and attempt to outrage modesty. These accusations fall under sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to PTI, once the victim's statement is recorded in front of a magistrate, the culprit will be taken into custody by the police.