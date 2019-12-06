'Savagery cannot be met with savagery': Twitter reacts to encounter of four accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. Soon after the encounter news broke netizens took to Twitter to express their views on the encounter.
The encounter garnered a lot of praises on Twitter for the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. While some called him the 'Real Hero' while other hailed him for his work. But on the other hand people also questioned the encounter. One user said 'Savagery cannot be met with savagery', while other user said, 'this is so fishy'.
Interestingly, V.C. Sajjanar, who is now the commissioner for Cyberabad, was then the superintendent of police of Warangal district where two engineering students attacked with acid over a suspected case of spurned love, and was hailed as a hero by several citizens “for quickly eliminating the culprits and offering solace to the grieving parents”. The three suspects were subsequently gunned down in an encounter with police.
Here's what Twitterati had to say about the encounter:
The accused were killed early Friday morning when they allegedly tried to escape from Chatanpally near Shadnagar, about 50 km from Hyderabad. They were gunned down at the same spot where the accused had dumped the victim's body and set it afire on the night of November 27 after the gang-rape near Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
The accused were taken to the spot for reconstruction of crime scene as part of the investigations. The gruesome rape and murder had triggered nation-wide rage with demands for immediate death penalty to the perpetrators.
(Inputs from IANS)
