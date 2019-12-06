'Savagery cannot be met with savagery': Twitter reacts to encounter of four accused in Hyderabad rape-murder case

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. Soon after the encounter news broke netizens took to Twitter to express their views on the encounter.

The encounter garnered a lot of praises on Twitter for the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar. While some called him the 'Real Hero' while other hailed him for his work. But on the other hand people also questioned the encounter. One user said 'Savagery cannot be met with savagery', while other user said, 'this is so fishy'.