All 4 accused in Hyderabad vet rape and murder case killed in police encounter

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police.
The charred body of the 25-year old woman veterinarian was found under a culvert at Shadnagar near here on the morning of November 28 a day after she went missing. Four persons were arrested in connection with the incident on November 29.
More details awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)