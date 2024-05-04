Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former Congress Delhi Chief Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Along With 4 Others

New Delhi: Former Congress Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently resigned from Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. Lovely joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

#WATCH | Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "... I want to assure you that your services will be utilized and will be utilized very effectively... Our party needs people like you. You are joining our family and I want to welcome you and congratulate you..." https://t.co/hikx5Hpouw pic.twitter.com/FNa1vmr7Br — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

Along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Malik also joined the BJP.

#WATCH | Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.



Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the position of Delhi Congress president on April 28. pic.twitter.com/3OJXisQIEd — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

#WATCH | After joining BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely says, "We have been given an opportunity to fight for the people of Delhi under the banner of BJP and under the leadership of Prime Minister... I have full hope and there is no doubt about it that the BJP government is being… https://t.co/hikx5Hpouw pic.twitter.com/rWdp44P1aJ — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2024

Reasons Given By Arvinder Singh Lovely For Leaving The Congress Party

Meanwhile, Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the Delhi Congress chief on April 28th and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated, and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

He also highlighted the comments made by the North-East Delhi candidate (Kanhaiya Kumar), for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the work done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

"Such ill-thought and factually incorrect statements have not gone down well with the Local Party Unit since, the local party workers had an inherent understanding that the alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP's false propaganda of the development of Delhi and was in fact, a "compromise- to improve the chances of victory for the Party as part of the National Alliance," he said.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25th, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4th.