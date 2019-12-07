Unnao Rape-Murder: Victim's father wants Hyderabad encounter recreated

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.

"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.

The rape victim's father said that he wants to see accused chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death.