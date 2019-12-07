Unnao Rape-Murder: Victim's father wants Hyderabad encounter recreated

A 23-year-old rape victim, who was set ablaze by five men in Unnao district yesterday, succumbed to her injuries late night at Delhi's Safdurjung hospital on Friday.
"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.
The rape victim's father said that he wants to see accused chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death.
All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning. According to the police, the accused were taken to the site of the offence for reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation, however, they snatched weapons from the police and fired on them and tried to escape. The police fired in retaliation.
In Unnao, the 23-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.
The five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her.
She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment where succumbed to her injuries.
(With Input from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)