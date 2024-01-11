Hyderabad: Shaving Blade, Screws & Ganja Packet Found In Stomach Of Prisoner, Removed After Surgery

Representational Picture

Hyderabad, January 11: A shaving blade, screws and a packet of ganja were among the objects removed recently from the stomach of an undertrial prisoner jailed at Chanchalguda Central Jail in Telangana's Hyderabad. The prisoner, identified as 19-year-old Sohail, experienced severe pain in his stomach. An X-ray then revealed that there were many metal objects and the ganja packet in his stomach.

After Sohail complained of severe pain in his stomach, the jail authorities admitted him to the Osmania General Hospital on Monday, January 8. An X-ray was conducted which revealed that the prisoner had a shaving blade, screws, other metal objects and a packet of ganja in his stomach. Subsequently, a surgery was performed to remove all the objects.

Here's What Doctor Said

“He was brought here with severe abdominal pain. Although it is not uncommon among prisoners to ingest such things, in this case it was a large number of foreign bodies. All of it were removed through an endoscopic surgery. He is out of danger now," hospital superintendent, Dr B Nagender was quoted as saying.

Here's What Jail Official Said

According to a jail official, Sohail might have swallowed the objects when he was taken for a medical examination after complaining of stomach pain. "We suspect he might have got the objects a day earlier when also he had complained of unbearable pain and was taken for medical examination," the official said.

Sohail Accused In Multiple Theft Cases

Sohail has been named in multiple theft cases. He had been slapped with the PD Act or Preventive Detention Act, which was withdrawn recently. As per Dr Nagender, he admitted to ingesting the objects due to "anger and frustration".