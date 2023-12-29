 Viral Video: Hyderabad Youth Arrested For Smoking Ganja Outside Ramgopalpet Police Station, Sent to 8-Day Jail Term
A user on the platform X posted a video capturing the incident where a young individual was observed smoking and subsequently taken into custody.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: A youth was apprehended by police on Friday, December 29, for smoking Ganja (marijuana) in the vicinity of the Ramgopalpet police station and recording the act, subsequently sharing the video on social media. The footage depicts the individual smoking a substance resembling marijuana in front of the Ramgopalpet police station.

As per accounts, the offender has been handed an 8-day jail term.

Reacting to the development, the police said that “smoking in public places causes disturbance, and it creates problems for others too.”

Laws on marijuana use in India

The Indian government maintains a stringent stance on cannabis through its policy. As per Section 20 of the NDPS Act, possessing a small quantity of weed can lead to imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of Rs. 10,000, or both.

Despite the NDPS permitting the consumption of bhang, individual states have instituted their own laws either prohibiting or restricting its usage. In certain states, only authorized dealers are permitted to sell bhang, and there are regulations specifying the maximum quantity one person can carry and the minimum age for buyers.

