 Hyderabad: Income Tax Raids At Anti-Cancer Drug Maker Gland Chemicals Over Alleged Tax Evasion
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Income Tax Raids At Anti-Cancer Drug Maker Gland Chemicals Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Hyderabad: Income Tax Raids At Anti-Cancer Drug Maker Gland Chemicals Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Tax officials also conducted searches at the manufacturing facilities producing anti-cancer drugs, anti-coagulants, anti-platelet drugs, neuromuscular pain blockers, and sedatives at Gland Chemicals.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, January 09, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Gland Chemicals |

The Income Tax Department in Hyderabad conducted raids on anti-cancer drugmaker, Gland Chemicals. The Income Tax Investigation Unit raided the offices of the pharmaceutical company, Gland Chemicals Pvt Ltd, located in the posh Jubilee Hills, as well as the residences of the directors for alleged tax evasion. Tax officials also conducted searches at the manufacturing facilities producing anti-cancer drugs, anti-coagulants, anti-platelet drugs, neuromuscular pain blockers, and sedatives at Gland Chemicals. The raids extended to the offices and residences of Managing Director BN Malleswara Rao and five other directors.

What is Gland Chemicals?

Founded in 1974 by the pioneer in Heparin Technology for anticoagulants, blood thinner medication by PV Raju, Gland Chemicals manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in Bangalore. The company expanded its operations by acquiring the Pfizer API facility in Aurangabad in February 2021 and another Pfizer formulation facility in Chennai in April 2021.

Read Also
Income Tax Teams Raid Over 50 Locations Of Polycab India In Mumbai; Company Shares Fall
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Dwarka Man Arrested For Allegedly Duping Over 40 People On Pretext Of Providing Flats

Delhi: Dwarka Man Arrested For Allegedly Duping Over 40 People On Pretext Of Providing Flats

Ghaziabad To Be Renamed As Municipal Corporation Clears Proposal, UP Government To Decide New Name

Ghaziabad To Be Renamed As Municipal Corporation Clears Proposal, UP Government To Decide New Name

DGCA-Ordered Inspection Finds 'Washer' Missing On Boeing 737 MAX Plane Operated By Indian Airline,...

DGCA-Ordered Inspection Finds 'Washer' Missing On Boeing 737 MAX Plane Operated By Indian Airline,...

Hyderabad: Income Tax Raids At Anti-Cancer Drug Maker Gland Chemicals Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Hyderabad: Income Tax Raids At Anti-Cancer Drug Maker Gland Chemicals Over Alleged Tax Evasion

Nagaland State Lottery Result 09-01-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 09-01-2024, 6 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Wave...