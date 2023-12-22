 BREAKING: Income Tax Teams Raid Over 50 Locations Of Polycab India In Mumbai
As per officials, I-T officials are searching Polycab offices and facilities at Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Baroda (Gujarat), Secundrabad (Andra Pradesh) and Kolkata.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, December 22, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Polycab India Logo | File Image

Mumbai: In a major action by the Income Tax department, the Income Tax teams conducted searches on Polycab India at over fifty locations of the company on Friday (December 22) morning. Polycab is India’s largest electrical wires and cables makers company.

According to reports, offices and residences of top management are also being searched in Mumbai.

The company premises and properties raided includes warehouses and manufacturing facilities as well.

Mumbai-based market leader in wires and cables manufacturing Polycab was earlier raised by the IT department in 2009 following probe into inflated expenses at their manufacturing facilities to show reduced profits and misrepresenting revenues to incur fewer tax liabilities.

However, there has been no statement or comment issued by the company on the raids.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

