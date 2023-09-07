Polycab India Announces 15,560 Equity Shares As ESOP | File

Polycab India Limited on Thursday announced that the Finance and Operations Committee at its Meeting held on 6th September 2023, had allotted in aggregate 15,560 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees who had exercised their options under Polycab Employee Stock Option Performance Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 10 each.

Polycab India Limited shares

The shares of Polycab India Limited on Thursday at 1:46 pm IST were at Rs 5,239.10, down by 1.03 percent.

Polycab Q1FY24 Earnings:

Revenue grew 42 per cent Year-on-Year to Rs 38,894 Million in spite of lower commodity prices on the back of strong volume growth in the wires and cables business. EBITDA margin improved by approximately 280 bps YoY to 14.1 per cent driven by judicious price revisions, better operating leverage and favourable business mix.

PAT grew by 81 per cent YoY to Rs 4,028 Million, registering the highest ever first quarterly profits in the history of the Company. PAT margin stood at 10.4 per cent for the quarter. Revenue from international business grew by 88 per cent YoY, contributing to 8.9 per cent of the consolidated revenue. The Company expanded its global footprint to 72 countries.

