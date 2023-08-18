Polycab India Allots 16,900 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File

Polycab India on Friday announced that the Finance and Operations Committee at its Meeting held on today, had allotted in aggregate 16,900 Equity Shares of face value of ₹10 each to the eligible employees who had exercised their options under Polycab Employee Stock Option Performance Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Polycab India Ltd shares

The shares of polycab India on Friday at 3:30pm were at Rs 4,773.00, down by 0.93 percent.

