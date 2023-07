Polycab Allots 43,657 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option | File

Polycab India Ltd on Thursday announced the allotment of 43,657 equity shares to employees as stock option under Polycab Employee Stock Option Performance Scheme 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face of the equity share is ₹10 each.

Polycab India Ltd shares

The shares of Polycab India Ltd on Thursday at 11:33 am IST were at ₹4,681.50, up by 0.16 percent.