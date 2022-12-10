e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHyderabad: Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused

Hyderabad: Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused

The prime accused procured Ganja from Vishakhapatnam, Odisha and other places from Shaik Subhani.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused | Representative pic
Follow us on

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing on Saturday arrested four accused including three Ganja peddlers and one Ganja transporter. 

The police seized materials worth Rs 25 lakh including 72 kg of Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, mobiles and a vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Akash Singh, Ramjal Narsimha, Neeraj Prasad Tiwari and Shaik Subhani.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Anit-Narcotic Cell arrests 49-year-old with ganja in Sanpada
article-image

23 drug users identified further investigation on

According to the police, the prime accused Akash Singh procured Ganja from Vishakhapatnam, Odisha and other places from Shaik Subhani.

"Akash was previously involved in 5 cases in Hyderabad and detained under PD Act in 2021. Akash Singh sells the same to the sub-peddlers Shaik Chand, Mohd Ayub Khan, Ramjal Narsimha and Neeraj Prosad Tiwari. Shaik Chand and Mohd Ayub Khan were arrested earlier. These sub-peddlers pack the Ganja in small sachets and sells them to needy customers in Hyderabad City," said DCP Narcotics Enforcement wing, Hyderabad city, G. Chakravarthy. 

CP Narcotics Enforcement wing Chakravarthy said that the police have identified around 23 drug users and further investigation is being continued to identify other consumers. 

Read Also
Thane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India-Australia hold joint military drills under 'Austra Hind 22'

India-Australia hold joint military drills under 'Austra Hind 22'

Hyderabad dentistry student alleges physical assault after kidnap

Hyderabad dentistry student alleges physical assault after kidnap

Hyderabad: Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused

Hyderabad: Police seize 72 kg Ganja, 1.8 kg of Ganja seeds, arrest four accused

Snake found in Air India Express plane, DGCA orders probe

Snake found in Air India Express plane, DGCA orders probe

55-56 cr voters have linked Aadhaar details with electoral rolls: EC officials

55-56 cr voters have linked Aadhaar details with electoral rolls: EC officials