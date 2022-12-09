Navi Mumbai: Anit-Narcotic Cell arrests 49-year-old with ganja in Sanpada

Picture for representation |

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 49-year-old from Mafco market in Sanpada and seized marijuana worth Rs 22,000. The man was selling narcotics in the market area.

Based on a tip-off received from a reliable source, Senior Police Inspector BS Syed and his carried out a raid early this week at a shop adjacent to UP Storage at Sanpada Mafco Market and caught the accused with the possession of contraband. The man was arrested with 1.1 kg of Ganja or marijuana. The arrested accused was identified as Ashok Muthinath Pandey.

Later, a case was registered against Pandey under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. According to police, Pandey was bringing the contraband from other states and selling it in retail and making a profit. Now, police are investigating if other people are involved in illegal activity.

