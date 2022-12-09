Navi Mumbai: Winter brings cheer to vegetable markets

Navi Mumbai: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) is being flooded with green vegetables and a good supply has brought down prices of almost all vegetables in wholesale and retail. Most vegetables are now available for under Rs40 per kg in retail.

At present, there is a good supply of cauliflower, tomato, carrot, and capsicum in the market. In fact, the price of tomatoes and cauliflower has come down to under Rs20 per kg. Similarly, the wholesale price of cabbage is around Rs6 per kg. Spinach and fenugreek (methi) leaves are available for around Rs7 per bunch in retail. Even the price of peas has come down to Rs33 per kg in wholesale and Rs50 per kg in retail.

According to the APMC's administrative department, there has been good arrival of vegetables in the last week. “If the arrival is compared with the last fortnight, there is around 10% increase,” said an official. On Thursday, the APMC Vashi received around 645 vehicles laden with green vegetables.

“Winter is known for a variety of green vegetables and fruits. People wait the whole year to get green and leafy vegetables during winter,” said a trader from APMC Vashi.

“As expected, the price of spinach and other leafy vegetables dipped as the season started,” said Shankar Pingle, director of the Vegetable Market at APMC.

Meanwhile, there is a good supply of oranges in the market. The minimum price of orange at the APMC Vashi is Rs150-200 for eight dozen which come in a box. At present, Vashi APMC receives oranges from Amravati, Ahmednagar and Vidarbha. The price of strawberries has also started falling. They are now available for Rs120-180 per kg in the wholesale market.

