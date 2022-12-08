Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray congratulates PM Modi & BJP on Guj win, taunts 'hijacked industries are bearing fruit' | File pic

Mumbai: Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray chief Mr Uddhav Thackeray congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that Gujarat's victory is a record and historic. ‘’Congratulating Modi and BJP for it,’’ he said. However, Mr Thackeray while congratulating PM taunted that hijacked industries of Maharashtra are bearing fruit.’’ (obvious reference was Maharashtra losing $20 billion Vedanta Foxconn semiconductor project and Rs 22,000 crore Tata Airbus project to Gujarat).

Mr Thackeray, however said ‘’Congress has got resounding success in Himachal Pradesh, where BJP has lost the power.’’ He also congratulated Kejriwal for defeating the BJP in the municipal elections in Delhi.

Fadnavis's reply to Thackeray's taunt

The Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis has replied to Mr Thackeray’s dig. ‘’No sentence of his is complete without taunts, proved it again today. But on this occasion he understood the importance of the industry, congratulations to him. They are the destroyers of industry. Opponents of the refinery project are talking about the industry today,’’ he remarked. He asserted that Mr Thackeray should have congratulated the PM with an open mind.