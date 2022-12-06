Thane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs

The three accused were arrested by the cops near Ghodbunder road | Prashant Narvekar

The Thane Crime Branch Unit-5 (Wagle Estate) arrested three persons with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Saturday.

Senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit-5 said, “Police inspector Avinash Mahajan received a tip-off that three persons will be coming for buying and selling ganja near Lodha Splendora Chowk on Ghodbunder Road and accordinglya trap was laid.The team intercepted a Baleno car with three persons travelling in a suspicious manner.”

Upon inspection, 80 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh was found in the boot of the vehicle. The team arrested Mr Mahipalsingh Chudawat, 27 and Mr Ramesh Balai, 23 – both natives of Rajasthan – along with Mr Pramod Gupta, 34, who is a resident of Pachpakhadi in Thane.

During the investigation, Mr Gupta revealed that 20 kg of the consignment has been kept in a closed hotel near Lodha Splendora Chowk. Accordingly, the police visited the location and recovered 20kg of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from there.

“A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigations are being carried out under the guidance of senior officials,” said Mr Ghodke.