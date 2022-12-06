e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs

Thane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs

The police had received a tip-off about three accused buying and selling ganja in Thane and they accordingly laid a trap to intercept them. They recovered nearly 100 kgs of the narcotic substance.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
The three accused were arrested by the cops near Ghodbunder road | Prashant Narvekar
Follow us on

The Thane Crime Branch Unit-5 (Wagle Estate) arrested three persons with ganja worth Rs 10 lakh at Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Saturday.

Senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke of Crime Branch Unit-5 said, “Police inspector Avinash Mahajan received a tip-off that three persons will be coming for buying and selling ganja near Lodha Splendora Chowk on Ghodbunder Road and accordinglya trap was laid.The team intercepted a Baleno car with three persons travelling in a suspicious manner.”

Upon inspection, 80 kg of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh was found in the boot of the vehicle. The team arrested Mr Mahipalsingh Chudawat, 27 and Mr Ramesh Balai, 23 – both natives of Rajasthan – along with Mr Pramod Gupta, 34, who is a resident of Pachpakhadi in Thane.

During the investigation, Mr Gupta revealed that 20 kg of the consignment has been kept in a closed hotel near Lodha Splendora Chowk. Accordingly, the police visited the location and recovered 20kg of ganja worth Rs 2 lakh from there.

“A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigations are being carried out under the guidance of senior officials,” said Mr Ghodke.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari, CM Shinde pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Mumbai: Bank defrauded of ₹ 4 crore with forged documents

Mumbai: Bank defrauded of ₹ 4 crore with forged documents

Thane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs

Thane: 3 arrested with ganja worth ₹10 lakhs

Mumbai updates: Chaityabhoomi set to host Ambedkar followers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Mumbai updates: Chaityabhoomi set to host Ambedkar followers for Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Maharashtra: Over 300 persons avail of e-rickshaw services in Matheran on first day

Maharashtra: Over 300 persons avail of e-rickshaw services in Matheran on first day