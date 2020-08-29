National Sports Day 2020: PM Modi pays tribute to Major Dhyan Chand; says 'his magic with hockey stick will never be forgotten'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on his birth 115th anniversary, stating that "his magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten".

On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand.

Paying his tribute to the Indian hockey wizard, Priem Minister Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Sports Day, we pay tributes to Major Dhyan Chand, whose magic with the hockey stick can never be forgotten. This is also a day to laud the outstanding support given by the families, coaches, and support staff towards the success of our talented athletes (sic)."

He said National Sports Day is "a day to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all those exemplary sportspersons who have represented India in various sports and made our nation proud. Their tenacity and determination are outstanding." The Prime Minister asserted that the government is making all efforts to popularise sports and support sporting talent in the country.