National Sports Day 2020: History, significance - here's all you need to know

Every year on August 29, India celebrates its National sports day. The day is celebrated to honour the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

Major Dhyan Chand Singh

Major Dhyan Chand was an Indian hockey player widely regarded as the greatest hockey player in the history of the sport.

He was known for his extraordinary goal-scoring skills. During his sports career, he has won 3 Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936. His influence extended beyond these victories, as India won the field hockey event in seven out of eight Olympics from 1928 to 1964.

Known as The Wizard or The Magician of hockey, Chand played internationally from 1926 to 1949. He scored 570 goals in 185 matches according to his autobiography, Goal.

The Government of India awarded Chand India's third highest civilian honour of Padma Bhushan in 1956. His birthday, 29 August, is celebrated as National Sports Day in India every year.