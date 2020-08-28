National Sports Day 2020: Preserved for posterity, Mallakhamb earning its place in mainstream sports

Madhya Pradesh became the first state in 1962 to host a National Mallakhamb Championship and in 2013 to identify it as State Sport. Now, as the nation dwells in the fear of pandemic and sport activities are on hold, a Mallakhamb performer makes the state proud winning the National Dronacharya Award.

Mallakhamb is been the traditional sport being practiced by numerous tribes in various states including Maharashtra. The players, however, never thought it could become a sport to compete at higher levels, so said the secretary of Mallakhamb Sangh in Ujjain, Liladhar Kahar, about the long-lost and revived traditional sport of India.

Mallakhamb is an ancient India acrobatics that can practiced on pole, cane or rope. It is a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs feats and poses in concert with a vertical wooden pole or rope. The pole is usually made up of Sheesham, which is Indian Rosewood.

The popularity of the sport kicked initially among the children of the traditional tribal families, who had seen their families doing so. Children were trained Mallakhamb in addition to whatever profession they practiced.