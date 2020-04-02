Ujjain: City lad using WhatApp to provide mallkhamb training amid lockdown

Ujjain: Lockdown period can be put to use by learning new things and if people have a will then even the lockdown will not deter them doing so.

City’s mallkhamb mentor Yogesh Malviya has set an example as to how all this is possible even as people in the country and across the world are staying indoors to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Yogesh holds a diploma in yoga from Lonawala and for long he has been teaching yoga at Lokmanya Tilak School. Students who have learnt mallkhamb and yoga from him are teaching others and not only this, they provide guidance to their parents while doing yoga.

Yogesh and his whole family are adept in mallkhamb practices and they teach different ‘asanas’ of mallkhamb by posting the videos and photos on WhatsApp group.

Students perform those ‘asanas’ and share their videos and photos to get feedback from their mentor.

Thus, his students of Ujjain, Shajapur, Indore and abroad are practicing mallkhamb with the help of WhatsApp group.

Yogesh told Free Press that before lockdown he was training more than hundred students at Lokmanya Tilak school premises, but after the announcement of lockdown he decided to give instructions to his students through social media.

His students vouch by his training on difficult nuances of Rope Mallkhamb. Thanks to his zeal, his students in Dubai, America and the nearby cities of Ujjain are managing their stress and also picking new skills amid lockdown.