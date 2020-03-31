Ujjain: Rise in number of coronavirus cases aggravates administration’s woes

Ujjain: The rise in Covid-19 cases in the city aggravated anxiety of district administration. One more member of a 65-year old woman of Jansapura, who died on March 25, family has been confirmed Covid-19 positive.

According to reports, deceased’s kin has tested positive for Covid-19. So far 5 persons of the same family have been tested positive for Covid-19 while test report of 1 patient is awaited. Death toll of Covid-19 patients went up to 2 including recent death of Amber Colony’s patient.

Amber Colony declared ‘containment area'

Collector Shashank Mishra has declared Amber Colony and its adjacent area as ‘containment area’. After the declaration a survey of the residents of the area will be conducted to trace out Covid-19 suspects. The collector formed a surveillance team and appointed SDM RN Tripathi as ‘incident commander’.