Ujjain: Religious leaders appeal people to stay indoors amid coronavirus outbreak

Ujjain: Representatives of all religions on Monday issued separate appeals to the people to remain indoors to show a combined gesture of fighting against the deadly Covid-19 virus.

They also appealed the citizens to maintain social distance and strictly abide the prohibitory orders of lockdown and curfew imposed by the administration.

Panchdashnaam Niranjani Akhara Mahamandleshwar Shantiswaroopanand Maharaj advised the people to perform Goddess Durga worship at homes during Navratri to stave-off Covid-19 virus.

Veteran astrologer Pt Anand Shankar Vyas advised devotees to perform worship of Lord Shiva to attain the same grace of lord and avoid Panchkroshi Yatra, amid scare of Covid-19.

Sikh community Jatthedar Surendra Singh Arora appealed to the people to stay indoors to fight the fight against Corona virus and to take precautionary steps being taken by the district administration through video in both Hindi and Punjabi languages.

City Qazi Khaliqurrehman appealed Muslims not to go to mosques to offer ‘namaz’ and stay at home. He made a special appeal to community members to offer namaz from homes and to inform immediately about foreigners living in the different mosques of the city.

KEEP FOOD FOR ANIMALS OUTSIDE HOMES: COLLECTOR

Collector Shashank Mishra appealed city dwellers to abide by curfew and stay at homes. He further advised people who often feed eatables to animals like cow and dogs to keep the eatables at the threshold of the house and abide by curfew.