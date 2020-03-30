Ujjain: Include pind-daan under emergency services, demands members of Brahmin community

Ujjain: Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj president Pt Surendra Chaturvedi appealed district administration to include ‘pind daan’ in emergency services during curfew. He told that the city is a religious city and many wish to perform ‘pind-daan’ for departed souls in Ujjain.
Chaturvedi informed that he talked divisional commissioner Anand Sharma in the matter and apprised him of problems pertaining to performing ‘pind-daan’.
