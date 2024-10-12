 Haryana's New Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony Set For October 17 At Panchkula's Dussehra Ground; PM Modi & Other Top BJP Leaders to Attend
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana Cabinet would be held on October 17 at the Dussehra ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, near here, which would be attended by several of the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president J P Nadda.

The BJP media state head Arvind Saini told FPJ on Saturday that besides several Union ministers, the chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states would also attend the grand function.

Reason For The Change In The Date Of The Swearing-In Ceremony

Earlier, the said ceremony was likely to be held October 15, but, the availability of the Prime Minister was said to be the reason behind the change in the date for the ceremony. Also, earlier, the Sector 5 parade ground was said to be the venue for the event, which would now be held at Dussehra ground, also in Sector 5, as the latter is substantially bigger ground. 

It is for the second time that the BJP government is holding the oath-taking ceremony in Panchkula, as the first BJP Cabinet led by Manohar Lal Khattar, then a first-time legislator, was also held at the same ground in 2014. The saffron party had at that time won 47 of the total 90 seats.

A Meeting Of State BJP Legislature Party To Take Place Prior To Oath Taking Ceremony

Meanwhile, party sources said that prior to the oath taking ceremony, a meeting of the state BJP legislature party is likely to be held next week in which Saini – who was the CM face of the BJP in the recently held assembly election – is likely to be chosen as the leader of the legislature party. Notably, BJP leadership had already held that Saini - who is from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and who had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister in March this year - would be its choice for the top post if the party wins.

For record, springing a big surprise, the BJP scripted history by winning the state assembly election for the third time in a row in the state with its best showing – 48 out of total 90 seats. While the main opposition party Congress won 37 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal won two and its splinter outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not even open its account. Three independent candidates who were also elected, have also extended their support to BJP.

