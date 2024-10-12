 BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Congress A ‘Parasite Party’ In Response To Owaisi's Opposition Unity Call After Haryana Elections
BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Congress A ‘Parasite Party’ In Response To Owaisi's Opposition Unity Call After Haryana Elections

"How did Modi win in Haryana? I was not there or else they would call me a B-team? I want to tell the old party to please understand what I am saying that if they have to defeat Modi, they will have to take everyone along. You alone will not be able to do anything," Owaisi said.

Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (L) & AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (R) | ANI & X Of Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: Targeting the Congress on Haryana elections results over recent remarks by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said on Saturday said Congress has become "parasite party."

Poonawalla said, "Be it TMC, SP, Uddhav Sena or Owaisi, ever since the results of Haryana elections came, they are all telling Congress, 'Rahul, tumse naa ho paayega.' I think Congress party has become a parasite party. When Congress faces the BJP without any support, we have seen its condition then in Jammu, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh...Congress stands nowhere. Congress becomes 'Betal' and makes its allies 'Vikram' and then sucks out their vote bank. So, everyone is telling them to not destroy their vote bank and contest together."

Remarks Of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi posted on X a video in which he recommended the Congress to take every opposition party with them to defeat the BJP.

"How did Modi win in Haryana? I was not there or else they would call me a B-team? I want to tell the old party to please understand what I am saying that if they have to defeat Modi, they will have to take everyone along. You alone will not be able to do anything," Owaisi said.

BJP Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari Reacts To Owaisi's Remarks

Another BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari reacted to Owaisi's remarks and said that it is clear today that if Asaduddin Owaisi was anyone's B team, it was of Congress party and INDI Alliance.

"Initially, they were contesting separately so that they could unite the vote bank of Muslim community and create fear in that community. But now it is clear that entire INDI Alliance is only attempting to create fear in the Muslim community and lying to them...So, they are fearful that their vote bank will vote for development...Real communal politics is being done by Asaduddin Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi and INDI Alliance," Bhandari said.

The BJP clinched an absolute majority in the Haryana legislative assembly elections while the Congress could not capitalise on the 10 years of anti-incumbency of the BJP government.

The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

