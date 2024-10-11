 'Unexpected Loss In Haryana Won't Impact Rajasthan Bypolls,' Says Ashok Gehlot On Congress's Defeat; VIDEO
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer of the party for Haryana elections Ashok Gehlot has said that a team will be formed to get to the bottom of the unexpected results in Haryana elections.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer of the party for Haryana elections Ashok Gehlot has said that a team will be formed to get to the bottom of the unexpected results in Haryana elections.

“The party is reviewing the results. A meeting was held yesterday, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge decided that a team will be set up who will talk to all our candidates to delve deep into the reasons and assess what actually happened," said Gehlot in Jaipur after returning from Delhi on Friday.

Terming the results unexpected Gehlot said that it is necessary to review because the result is unexpected.

“The entire country was confident of Congress party's win in Haryana … But what happened suddenly? Surprising results came in. So, it is essential to reach the roots of it. It is being said that there were factions there, the party was overconfident, caste equations changed.But we have seen such a situation for the first time, that the results get overturned. Nobody can understand how it happened in Haryana. Even BJP leaders were saying that the Congress is winning… But I think it is inappropriate to comment unless you go in the depth,” said Gehlot.

On any possible impact of Haryana results on the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, senior party leader Gehlot said “Alliances are going on there, but now that we have lost here - party obviously gets a little jolted, workers feel it. However, the situation comes under control with time. The conditions were different in Haryana while Maharashtra has altogether different issues, so, I feel that these results won't have much of an impact there.”

Rajasthan: Gandhi Vatika Museum, Jaipur Opens Amid Political Controversy As Former CM Ashok Gehlot...
Ashok Gehlot was made senior observe in Haryana considering his vast experience and political acumen, but he failed to deliver the desired results for the party.

