Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As CM On October 15; PM Modi And Top BJP Leaders To Attend Mega Event In Panchkula

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Haryana council of ministers is likely to take place on October 15 at Panchkula, near here, with several of the top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda and Union ministers set to attend the grand function.

The preparations are already underway for the event which would also be attended by chief ministers of several BJP-ruled states, besides a large number of party workers from across the region. According to official information, the ceremony is likely to be held at the Sector 5 parade ground at Panchkula.

The said preparations are being overseen by the Panchkula deputy commissioner Yash Garg; he heads a committee constituted by chief secretary T V S N Prasad.

Meanwhile, sources in the party said that prior to the oath taking ceremony, a meeting of the state BJP legislature party is likely to be held on October 14 in which Saini – who was the CM face of the BJP in the recently held assembly election – is likely to be chosen as the leader of the legislature party. Pertinently, the saffron party had already held that Saini - who is from Other Backward Classes (OBCs) - who had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister in March this year, will be its choice for the top post if the party wins.

For record, springing a big surprise, the BJP scripted history by winning the state assembly election for the third time in a row in the state with its best showing – 48 out of total 90 seats. While the main opposition party Congress won 37 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal won two and its splinter outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) could not even open its account. Three independent candidates who were also elected, have also extended their support to BJP.