'BJP Is A Party Of Terrorists': Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's Fiery Response To PM Modi's 'Urban Naxal Party' Remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reacted strongly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements, where the latter accused Congress of being run by 'urban Naxals.' In a sharp rebuttal, Kharge dismissed these claims and countered by labeling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a party associated with terrorists and involved in lynchings.

Kharge criticised PM Modi's tendency to label Congress with such accusations, calling it a habitual tactic. He further said, "Modi always calls Congress an urban Naxal party. It's his habit. But look at his own party, the BJP is a party of terrorists, involved in lynchings. Modi has no right to make such accusations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this 'urban Naxal' claim on multiple occasions. Most recently, on October 5, he asserted that a group of urban Naxals controls the Congress, urging people to stand united against the party's dangerous agenda. This statement was made while addressing a rally in Washim, Maharashtra, ahead of the assembly elections.

During the rally, PM Modi warned that Congress harbours divisive motives, aiming to keep sections of society, such as Dalits and the poor, marginalized for political gain. He said, “Congress is standing with people who do not wish well for India. Their agenda is to keep Dalits as Dalits and the poor as poor. Beware of Congress. Urban Naxals are running the Congress, and they want to divide the country. But we must stay united to stop them."

The Prime Minister reiterated his stance on October 9, following the BJP's success in the Haryana Assembly elections. After virtually launching various development projects in Maharashtra, PM Modi stated that the election results reflect the country's mood. He emphasized that the people had rejected the divisive tactics of Congress and the urban Naxals, signalling their unwillingness to fall victim to what he described as "hateful conspiracies."