'Congress Is Hijacked By Urban Naxal Sympathisers; Can Do Anything For Their Appeasement,' Says PM Modi

Jammu: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the opposition party is completely under the control of "Urban Naxals" who welcome foreign infiltrators as "vote banks" and mock their own citizens.

"Congress has never truly honoured the sacrifices of our brave soldiers... Today, the party is hijacked by urban Naxal sympathisers, who welcome foreign infiltrators as 'vote banks', while mocking the sufferings of our own citizens," said PM Modi while addressing a rally in Jammu.

'Congress, NC & PDP Have Always Done Injustice To Jammu,' Says PM Modi

He said that Congress, National Conference and PDP have always done injustice to Jammu and they "can do anything for appeasement."

"Today, Congress-NC and PDP are enraged with the changes taking place in Jammu and Kashmir. They don't like your development. These people are saying that if their government is formed, then they will bring back the old system. They will again bring back the same discriminatory regime whose biggest victim has been our Jammu. Congress, National Conference and PDP have always done injustice to Jammu. They can do anything for appeasement. You should listen to his speeches to see how he attacks the Dogra heritage and the allegations he makes to defame Maharaja Hari Singh," the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are tired of the 3 families, Congress, NC and PDP. They don't want the same system again in which there is corruption and discrimination in jobs. The people of Jammu and Kashmir don't… pic.twitter.com/54EOGlExyk — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

PM Modi also said that due to the Congress' flawed policies, indifference, and neglect, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered a lot.

"For decades, the Congress, NC, and PDP parties have prioritised the interests of their leaders and families, while the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered greatly. The Congress party bears significant responsibility for the decline and exploitation of our generations through its flawed policies, indifference, and neglect.

"But I assure you, with the BJP's steadfast commitment towards ensuring prosperity, we will leave no stone unturned to undo the injustice meted out to our people. The Congress party has consistently questioned the credibility of our military's surgical strikes. Can we forgive such betrayal? Never!," the Prime Minister said.

Accusation Made By PM Modi Against Congress

PM Modi also accused the Congress for "strangling the spirit of the Constitution".

"Today's Congress is completely under the control of urban Naxalites. When infiltrators from foreign countries come here... Congress likes it. They see their vote bank in them but they make fun of the suffering of their own people. Congress-National Conference and PDP, they are enemies of the Constitution. They have strangled the spirit of the Constitution. Here in Jammu, many families living here for several generations did not even have the right to vote. They were denied this right by Congress, NC and PDP," PM Modi said.

PM Modi Hits Out At Congress For Opposing The 2016 Surgical Strike

The Prime Minister also hit out against the Congress for opposing the 2016 surgical strike against Pakistan and demanding proof for the same.

"Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...," said PM Modi recalling the armed forces strike against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses."

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses.… pic.twitter.com/BUTBq37XTW — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The results (of J&K Assembly elections) will be declared on 8 October on the day of Navratri and we all have grown up in the shadow of Mata Vaishno Devi and Vijayadashami is on 12 October. This time Vijayadashami… pic.twitter.com/ae37GIpbmh — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2024

"Today is 28th September. In the year 2016, on the night of 28th September, a surgical strike was carried out. India had told the world, 'Yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh ghar mein ghuskar maarta hain...Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega'..." the Prime Minister said.

About The Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Elections are being held in three phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

The first phase of Assembly polls was held on September 18 while the second phase of polling was held on September 25, in the six districts of Ganderbal, Budgam, Srinagar, and Jammu regions: Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

The third and final phase of polling is scheduled for October 1, while the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory after a gap of ten years and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.