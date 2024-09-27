BJP Should Explain Why Militancy Has Risen In Jammu Since 2014: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah | PTI

Udaipur (Jammu & Kashmir): National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre over the terror incidents in the Jammu region, and questioned who is responsible for the militancy in the region after 2014.

Abdullah, who is contesting from two constituencies--Budgam and Ganderbal--alleged that the militancy has risen sharply in the last three years.

"The situation in Jammu today, the militancy in Jammu today, our brave soldiers are being targeted today--the BJP should answer that. They should inform why militancy spread in Jammu after 2014 and why the graph for militancy went up suddenly in the last 3 years...This is their failure. They should accept it and apologise to people," Abdullah told reporters on Friday.

The former Chief Minister also hit back at BJP for accusing three families...'Gandhis', 'Muftis', and ''Abdhullas'--responsible for militancy in the erstwhile state.

"When they (the BJP) speak in J&K, they hold 3 families responsible for this. When they speak outside J&K, they say Pakistan is responsible for this. If we are responsible, why do you not talk to Pakistan? Why do you hold Pakistan responsible before the rest of the country and us when you come to J-K? There is contradiction," the former Chief Minister said.

Jammu and Kashmir is voting for its 90-member assembly in three phases. The first and second phases of voting took place on September 18 and 25, respectively.

The third and final phase of voting will take place on October 1, while the counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an interesting contest with several political parties and independents in the fray. The National Conference and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance in the UT.

Assembly elections are being held in the Union Territory nearly a decade after the last polls and are the first since the abrogation of Article 370.