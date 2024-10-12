'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's 'Unexpected' Victory

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said the current system of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has snatched away his constitutional right as a voter, days after BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls stunned the Congress.

Like the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress also "won" most of the seats in Haryana when it concerned postal ballots, he claimed.

"I am a voter and it is my constitutional right that my vote should go to the candidate of my choice. I should put the ballot paper in the ballot box with my hand and in this way, the votes cast should be counted 100 per cent. This is my constitutional right which has been taken away by the current system of EVMs," Singh told reporters on Friday.

Singh has raised questions about the authenticity of votes cast through EVMs on several occasions in the past.

The Congress leader claimed that in the MP polls in November 2023, his party "won" 199 out of the 230 seats in the counting of postal ballots, but it could get only 66 seats after the counting of votes cast through EVMs.

In the postal ballot system, the distribution of ballot papers and the return of the marked ballot is done by post.

In Haryana, the Congress "won" 76 of the 90 seats in the counting of postal ballots. However, the party's seat count came down to 37 in the counting of votes recorded by EVMs, he said.

The Congress leader said propaganda is being run about the country's Muslim population.

"You can see the population figures (in the last decades). The population of Muslims in the country is declining more rapidly than that of Hindus," said the former MP chief minister.

He also advocated a caste-based census and socio-economic survey in the country.

These steps will provide accurate information about the socio-economic backwardness of various castes and sub-castes. Based on this information, plans for their development could be worked out, he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said he agrees with the demand for 'Bharat Ratna', the nation's highest civilian award, for industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died on Wednesday.

Singh also said that it is not possible to implement the concept of 'one nation, one election' in India's current parliamentary politics.