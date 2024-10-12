 'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's 'Unexpected' Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's 'Unexpected' Victory

'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's 'Unexpected' Victory

Like the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress also "won" most of the seats in Haryana when it concerned postal ballots, he claimed.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh has said the current system of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has snatched away his constitutional right as a voter, days after BJP's victory in the Haryana assembly polls stunned the Congress.

Like the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Congress also "won" most of the seats in Haryana when it concerned postal ballots, he claimed.

"I am a voter and it is my constitutional right that my vote should go to the candidate of my choice. I should put the ballot paper in the ballot box with my hand and in this way, the votes cast should be counted 100 per cent. This is my constitutional right which has been taken away by the current system of EVMs," Singh told reporters on Friday.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Puja On Dussehra, Dedicates Ceremony To Devi...
article-image

Singh has raised questions about the authenticity of votes cast through EVMs on several occasions in the past.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says, ‘This Was Very Very Special’
Bigg Boss 18: Krushna Abhishek Shares Unseen Glimpse From ‘WKW’ Shoot With Salman Khan, Says, ‘This Was Very Very Special’
Maharashtra: NIELIT Signs MoU With State Govt To Establish Center Of Excellence For Tech Education
Maharashtra: NIELIT Signs MoU With State Govt To Establish Center Of Excellence For Tech Education
Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns; Visuals Surface
Mumbai Metro 3: Heavy Rains Cause Leakage At Aqua Line's Kalina Station, Sparking Commuter Concerns; Visuals Surface
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Home Lottery For 450 Police Wives In Worli's BDD Chawl, Marks Dussehra With Housing Relief
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Announces Home Lottery For 450 Police Wives In Worli's BDD Chawl, Marks Dussehra With Housing Relief

The Congress leader claimed that in the MP polls in November 2023, his party "won" 199 out of the 230 seats in the counting of postal ballots, but it could get only 66 seats after the counting of votes cast through EVMs.

In the postal ballot system, the distribution of ballot papers and the return of the marked ballot is done by post.

In Haryana, the Congress "won" 76 of the 90 seats in the counting of postal ballots. However, the party's seat count came down to 37 in the counting of votes recorded by EVMs, he said.

The Congress leader said propaganda is being run about the country's Muslim population.

"You can see the population figures (in the last decades). The population of Muslims in the country is declining more rapidly than that of Hindus," said the former MP chief minister.

He also advocated a caste-based census and socio-economic survey in the country.

Read Also
Elections 2024: Will BJP’s New Social Engineering Strategy In Maharashtra Reap Haryana Like...
article-image

These steps will provide accurate information about the socio-economic backwardness of various castes and sub-castes. Based on this information, plans for their development could be worked out, he said.

Responding to a question, Singh said he agrees with the demand for 'Bharat Ratna', the nation's highest civilian award, for industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died on Wednesday.

Singh also said that it is not possible to implement the concept of 'one nation, one election' in India's current parliamentary politics.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

'Girls Should Dream & Overcome Challenges,' Says Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre At ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav’...

'Girls Should Dream & Overcome Challenges,' Says Mountaineer Jyoti Ratre At ‘Betiyon Ka Utsav’...

'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's...

'Haryana Results Stunned Congress,' Madhya Pradesh MP Digvijaya Singh Blames EVMs For BJP's...

Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa...

Vijayadashami 2024: Shastra Puja Celebrated Across The State; IG, DIG Offer Prayers In Gwalior; Maa...

'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH...

'Maharaj' Jyotiraditya Scindia Offers Special Dussehra Prayers In Royal Attire In Gwalior (WATCH...