Haryana Violence: RAF Conducts Flagmarch After Mob Sets Ablaze 2 Shops In Gurugram's Badshahpur (WATCH)

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Wednesday (August 2) conducted a flagmarch in Gurugram's Badshahpur. The RAF had to undertake the exercise as part of law and order situation after incident of violence was reported from Badshahpur. On Tuesday evening, fresh violence broke out in Gurugram's Badshahpur after a mob set fire to an eatery and vandalised adjoining shops. A fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the blaze, police said. This incident followed the communal clashes that took place in Haryana's Nuh in Mewat after attacks on a VHP procession on Monday.

Watch: RAF conducts flagmarch in Gurugram's Badshahpur.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Haryana: Aftermath of violence that was seen in Gururgam's Badshahpur last night.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Visuals from Haryana's Nuh where police force has been deployed after a clash broke out between two groups on July 31.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Internet suspended and curfew in Nuh

Meanwhile internet continues to be suspended in Nuh district and curfew is in place after the violence that broke out on Monday, which resulted in the death of two policemen and three other people including a cleric as violence spread to other parts too. Section 144 has been imposed and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on violence in Nuh

Speaking on the violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij indicated that a conspiracy was behind the violence. "Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this," Vij said on Tuesday (August 2).