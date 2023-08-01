Haryana Violence: Day After Clashes In Nuh, Visuals Of Charred Vehicles Surface Amid Eerie Calm & Sec 144; Internet Suspended Till August 2

A day after clashes between two groups that resulted in death of two policemen and left several injured, visuals of eerie quiet emerged from Haryana's Nuh where burnt vehicles and charred buses were seen on the road. Following the violence, section 144 was imposed in Nuh, Sohna and Faridbad which will be in force till Wednesday (August 2).

Visuals in the aftermath of violence in Haryana's Nuh on Tuesday morning.

Schools closed a day after violence

All educational institutions including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will remain closed on Tuesday in Haryana's Gurugram, District Information and Public Relations Officer, Gurugram stated on Monday. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav.

This came in the wake of clashes between two groups on Monday. Two home guards were shot dead and about a dozen policemen were injured after a clash broke out between two groups in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police officials said.

2 Policemen dead

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj and Gursevak who were deployed at Khedali Daula police station. As per the police, the policemen, who were injured in the clashes between two communities in Haryana's Nuh, have been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon.

Police said the mob attacked the police teams when they were marching towards Mewat from Gurugram. Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district of Haryana.

Situation in Nuh is under control now

Speaking about the incident Nuh acting SP Narender Bijarniya said, "Today's incident is unfortunate. The situation in Nuh is under control. Legal action is being taken against those responsible. Some (police) force members have also suffered injuries. The clash broke out during the Shobha Yatra & the reason behind the incident is being analysed. Some people have been arrested. Internet services have been suspended..." Nuh Deputy Commissioner appealed to all to maintain peace and informed that all stranded people have been rescued.

Internet suspended till August 2

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2. The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order, reported ANI.

