Haryana Violence: Imam Killed In Mob Attack On Gurugram Mosque, Death Toll Rises To Five

Haryana Violence. | Twitter

Gurugram, August 1: A mob attacked a mosque in Gurugram and killed its naib imam, taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday. Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where four people, including two home guards, were killed and many others injured on Monday, as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij claimed that the violence was "engineered".

In Gurugram's Sector 57 area, the 26-year-old imam was killed and a mosque set ablaze as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh, the police said. The mob opened fire in which two people were injured. The imam, identified as Bihar native Saad, died during treatment, a senior officer said.

According to the police, the mob reached the Anjuman Masjid in Sector 57 after midnight. Some people in the crowd opened fire at the people present in the mosque and also set it ablaze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Nuh, two more people injured in the violence on Monday succumbed to their injuries. The victims are home guards Neeraj and Gursewak and Bhadas village resident Shakti. The identity of the fourth victim is still to be ascertained.

Ten policemen were among 23 injured in the violence in Nuh. The police have registered 11 FIRs in the district and detained 27 people in connection with the rioting.

At least 120 vehicles were damaged during the violence in the district. Of these, 50, including eight belonging to the police, were set ablaze. Vij on Tuesday said a curfew has been clamped on Nuh district.

Alleging that the violence was "engineered", he told PTI Video, "Somebody masterminded it (the violence) but I do not want to reach any conclusions. We will investigate this and every single person responsible will be brought to justice." As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread on Monday, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

The situation in Nuh and Sohna continues to be tense. However, there were no reports of any fresh violence on Tuesday. Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in large numbers in Nuh and the other affected areas, the police said.

According to officials, the situation is under control in Nuh. Thirteen companies of central forces have already reached the district, while six others will reach soon.

Police conducted flag marches in Nuh and the district administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace. Peace committee meetings were held in Nuh and Sohna districts with people assuring the administration to maintain peace, a press release said.

Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Bijarnia presided over the peace talks in which the people assured them that they will not allow any increase in violence and also cooperate in maintaining peace. Bijarnia appealed to the peace committee members to help identify the accused.

Security has been tightened at all religious places following the Nuh violence and the attack on the Gurugram mosque, the police said. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday. Educational institutes were ordered to remain shut on Tuesday in Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said "strictest action" will be taken against those responsible for the incident. "Today's incident is unfortunate. I appeal to all the people to maintain peace in the state. The guilty will not be spared at any cost, and strictest action will be taken against them," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)