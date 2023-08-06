Haryana Violence: Days After Nuh Clashes, Several Shops Vandalised In Panipat

Chandigarh: Even as the situation seemed to return to normalcy in Haryana’s Nuh, Gurugram and adjoining areas after July 31 communal clashes which claimed six lives and led to massive damage to public and private properties, a group of motorcycle borne miscreants vandalised several shops belonging to members of minority community in Panipat city on Sunday.

Continued Demolition Drive in Nuh

However, in Nuh a three-storey hotel from where stones were said to have been pelted during communal clashes was bulldozed, besides several 'illegally' erected shops, the mobile internet services’ suspension was extended till August 8, on Sunday.

In Panipat, a group of over two dozen miscreants who had their faces covered with masks, vandalised several shops and stalls of street vendors belonging to members of minority community in Sector 25 and injured some people reportedly in retaliation of the killing of Abhishek, a youth hailing from the city in Nuh violence.

Meat & barber shops vandalised

According to media reports, the miscreants first vandalised the meat shop and a barber shop who had come from Uttar Pradesh before vandalising several the stalls of street vendors and also injuring some of the owners.

Stating that they had detained more than a dozen suspects in the case, the police said that the victims alleged that while their shops were vandalised, they were also robbed of their money.

The police, which had reached the spot, had registered cases in the incident and recorded the statements of the victims.

It may be recalled that it was subsequent to the killing of Abhishek, who hailed from the city, during the Nuh violence, following which the administration had not only deployed adequate police in the area but had also held meetings with the members of both the communities.

Hotel, shops razed

Meanwhile, continuing its demolition drive against what it termed as 'illegal' structures in Nuh, the authorities razed a three-storey hotel from where stones were pelted during communal clashes and several shops bulldozed on Sunday, while the Suspension of mobile internet services extended till August 8 in the Nuh and Palwal areas.

However, reacting to the demolition drive, several residents in Nuh said that the shops demolished outside the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government College and Hospital had also been razed since late Saturday night though the owners of the shops had not been given any notices about it beforehand.

