Mohanlalganj Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, & Schedule

Mohanlalganj: Mohanlalganj, one of the important constituencies out of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, is set to witness polls on May 20th, during the 5th phase of elections. This is an SC reserved constituency that has a literacy rate of 64.69 percent and has five assembly segments spanning two districts: Sitapur, which includes Sindhauli assembly constituency, and Lucknow, which includes Malihabad, Bakshi ka Talab, Sarojini Nagar, and Mohanlalganj assembly constituencies. As per the last 2022 Assembly Election, the BJP has all 5 MLA’s from this constituency.

Key Candidates

Among the long list of contenders racing for this vying seat, the BJP has fielded Kaushal Kishore for the third consecutive time to contest against the Samajwadi Party’s R.K. Chaudhary in this election. Since 1998, the SP has maintained its stronghold until in 2014, when the BJP seized control of the constituency. The SP is aiming to regain its lost stronghold, whereas the BJP is eyeing a winning hat-trick.

From the Previous Polls

In the 2019 general elections, the BJP’s Kaushal Kishore, with 6,29,748 votes and 49.62 percent of the vote share, defeated BSP’s C.L. Varma with 90,229 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Kaushal Kishore, again with 1,45,416 marginal votes, defeated the BSP’s R.K. Chaudhary, secured 4,55,274 votes and 40.95 percent of the vote share.

In 2009, with 76,595 marginal votes, Jai Praksah from the BSP was defeated by the SP’s Sushila Saroj with 2,56,367 votes and 36.93 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.