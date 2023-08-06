Haryana Violence: Heart-Breaking Video Shows Woman Weeping Inconsolably After House Demolished In Riot-Hit Nuh

A heart-breaking video surfaced on social media in which an old woman breaks down and is seen crying inconsolably after her house was demolished in Haryana's Mewat district. When asked if the house was recently constructed, she failed to gather the strength to answer and continued to weep covering her face.

Haryana government undertakes demolition drive

In a crackdown on illegal activities after the recent clashes in Haryana, the state administration demolished several illegal constructions on Saturday (August 5). The demolition drive was carried out near the SKM Government Medical College in Nuh district. Visuals of the bulldozer action was shared widely on social media.

Rajya Sabha MP and Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi came down heavily on the government and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared the video with the caption that read: "First sponsored riot in Haryana's Mewat, then one-sided arrest of Muslim youths and now administrative action to demolish the houses of poor Muslims with bulldozers.@narendramodi Yes, your governments in BJP ruled states are oppressing Muslims and you are raising false slogans of 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas'. Your party runs programs of Pasmanda politics and your state governments selectively target Muslims."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Clashes in Haryana's Nuh

Clashes between two groups broke out in Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people including around 20 policemen injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

The fallout of the violence was seen in surrounding districts too and violence was reported from Gurugram as well, even as situation was brought under control in Gurugram. However, Nuh and adjoining districts of Mewat continue to be tense and internet remains suspended and curfew (with limited relaxation) continues to be in place to avoid any further communal clashes in the area.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)