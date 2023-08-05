Nuh Violence: Cyber Station Attack Aimed At Destroying Scams’ Proofs, Claims Haryana Police

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Saturday claimed that the miscreants’ attack at the Nuh cyber police station on July 31 in guise of communal clashes, aimed at destroying the substantial evidences of the cyber crimes and criminals, contained there following the massive raids in the district about three months ago.

A police spokesperson said that the miscreants had attempted the attack in a planned manner to destroy evidences contained there to avoid prosecutions.

Terming the raids as the biggest ever such action against cyber fraudsters in the country, the police said that the raids in Nuh district involving 5,000 personnel in Haryana, had also unearthed cyber frauds worth about Rs 100 crore, the spokesperson said as many as 320 hideouts of cyber criminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh district were raided and busted.

According to official information, the cyber police had subsequently blocked over 20,500 mobile numbers issued on fake and forged documents and put over 34,000 more mobile numbers involved in cyber frauds operating from across the state including 40 hotspot villages of the state's Nuh district on its portal.

A total of 65 cyber criminals were arrested during raids, with an additional 25 arrests made in the period before and after the raids. Besides this, the police had also seized a significant number of IT devices, including 66 mobile devices and 5 micro ATM machines and a number of fake documents including details of 739 fake SIM cards, 307 fake bank accounts, and 199 UPI handles.

216 arrested so far

Meanwhile, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the police was taking proactive measures to maintain peace in Nuh after the communal unrest. He said so far a total of 104 FIRs had been registered and 216 suspects had been arrested, besides 80 others detained under preventive custody in connection with Nuh incidents.

Demolition drive continues

Meanwhile, according to media reports, the demolition drive in Nuh continued on Saturday with the authorities bulldozing illegal structures erected in over 2.6 acre of land around the Nalhar Medical College. Elsewhere, at least 15 other structures were also removed as a part of the drive.

The officials held that the structures removed were illegal constructions against which notices had already been given to the owners. They held that the owners of some of these illegal structures were also suspected for their involvement in the communal violence that followed the religious procession on July 31.

Meanwhile, curfew was also relaxed for three hours till 3 pm on Saturday.

It may be recalled that six people including two Home Guards and a cleric have lost lives and massive damage has been caused to public and private properties in the communal clashes that erupted on July 31 in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district after a religious procession taken out by Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was stopped and reportedly attacked by mobs on Monday. Violence had soon spilled over to the adjoining Gurugram areas since.