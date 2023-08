Haryana Violence: State Administration Initiates Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Constructions In Nuh; Visuals Surface |

Haryana: In a crackdown on illegal activities after the recent clashes in Haryana, the state administration demolished several illegal constructions on Saturday. The demolition drive was carried out near the SKM Government Medical College in Nuh district. Visuals of the bulldozer action have surfaced on the internet.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.