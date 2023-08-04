Haryana Communal Violence: Over 250 ‘Illegal’ Shanties Bulldozed; DC, SP Transferred

Twitter

Chandigarh: Even the Nuh civil authorities continued their demolition drive bulldozing over 250 temporary huts and shops erected on government land allegedly belonging to “Bangladeshi intruders” on Friday, the state government transferred both the district deputy commissioner (DC) and superintendent of police (SP) with immediate effect.

While the DC Prashant Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata, the SP Varun Singla was shifted to Bhiwani. Singla was reportedly on leave during the communal clashes – which claimed six lives and massive damage to public and private properties. Narendra Bijarniya is the new Nuh SP.

According to media reports, the shanties which were demolished in Tauru area of Nuh district since the past three days ``had been set up on the land belonging to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP earlier known as HUDA) by the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who had come here from Assam and settled here for the past about four years’’.

However, the Nuh authorities categorically denied that the demolitions were linked to the recent communal violence stating that it was a routine demolition drive against the encroachments on government land.

Curfew relaxed; internet, markets shut

Meanwhile, even though curfew was relaxed for three hours in Nuh district till 3 pm on Friday also, the internet services remained suspended in Nuh and adjoining Faridabad and Palwal districts and three subdivisions of Gurugram – Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar. The same would continue to be suspended till Saturday, officials said.

In Gurugram, some Hindu organisations took out a protest march against the Nuh violence in Pataudi area and called for a bandh. The markets of some areas, namely, Pataudi, Bhora Kalan and Jatauli remained closed throughout the day. The office holders of Vishva Hindu Parishad also gave a memorandum to the district authorities condemning the violence and demanding stern action against the people behind it.

Meanwhile, according to another report, the Faridabad police on Friday questioned cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, a cow vigilante, over his alleged involvement in the communal clashes. According to media reports, a case had also been registered against Bittu for allegedly trying to incite religious unrest by releasing provocative videos and brandishing weapons.

Meanwhile, senior former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has sought a probe by a high court judge into what he alleged as the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combine government’s failure to prevent the violence that started from Nuh and claimed six lives.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)