WATCH: Gurugram Resident Urges Authorities To Provide Security To Muslim Migrant Workers Amid Nuh Violence

Clashes began in Mewat's Nuh on Monday, July 31, after attack on a religious procession that was heading towards a temple.

A video of a Gurugram resident pleading authorities to provide security to Muslim migrant workers has gone viral on social media. The communal clashes that began in Nuh, Mewat, on Monday and spilled over in Gurugram has prompted Muslim migrant workers to leave their jobs.

In the video, Kiran Kapoor, RWA president of Tulip Orange in Sector 70, complained that since the operations of the residential area have been affected as the migrant workers decided to leave the city amid the clases.

“They (the workers) are afraid to work and live in the city. There is no one to clean the towers and the premises. The basements and common areas are not cleaned since the past two days,” she said.

Nuh officials bulldoze shanties

On Thursday evening, authorities in Nuh bulldozed some 250 shanties allegedly built on the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land. According to an official, the occupants of the shanties were illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were earlier living in Assam and the shanties.

The move came as the violence claimed lives of at least six people, including two home guards and a cleric. Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar denied that the demolition was associated to the violence and that it was part of a normal process of clearing encroachments.

The violence began after a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession was allegedly attacked on Monday. As the clashes continued to spread, mobs allegedly burned down shops of Muslims in the area. About 141 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Hindu organisations took out a protest march against the Nuh violence in Gurugram's Pataudi area on Friday and called for a bandh. Markets of Pataudi, Jatauli and Bhora Kalan remained closed as a result of this.

